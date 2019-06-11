Yesterday, Amazon announced that Prime members could get their packages delivered to their home garages with the Key for Garage system. It requires special hardware, however, so to to help people get started with their pre-existing door, the myQ Smart Garage Door hub is on sale for $49.99.

Besides just allowing you get packages delivered to your garage, the myQ hub lets you have remote control access to your garage, far beyond the range of your opener. You can also receive alerts based on your family's schedule and needs. Setup is simple and the hub is compatible with most garage doors made after 1993 (that have standard safety sensors).

You can also get an Amazon Cloud Cam bundled with the myQ hub for $124.99, which is $74.99 off the price of both. Otherwise, the hub alone is in the buy link below.