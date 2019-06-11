LG has only recently released its newest flagship, the V40 ThinQ. While the device offers some generous specs, including a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, and a triple camera setup, it sadly lacked the latest version of Android when it was launched back in October 2018. This started to change in May as the phone received Pie on Verizon. Now, V40 users on AT&T can look forward to the same update, with the OTA rolling out after slowly trickling down to some users over the past few days.
Unfortunately, the software only comes with the April 2019 patch level, which is the same the device has been on with Android 8.1. Still, looking back, the carrier has regularly released security patches, so there's hope that another update soon secures the V40 with the latest fixes.
To check whether your phone is already receiving the OTA, head to the general tab in the device's settings, then tap About phone and Software update. There, you should be able to install the latest Android version right away.
