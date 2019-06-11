It seems like every audio company offers true wireless earbuds nowadays, and Jabra is no different. In fact, Jabra offers four models at varying price points. Its Elite Active 65t is currently just $149.99 with a free $25 gift card from Newegg. There are even more savings to be had with refurbs.

As you might be able to tell from the name, the Elite Active 65t is a more active-oriented version of its already excellent Elite 65t, which we included in our Most Wanted guide last year. That means that it gets a higher IP56 rating against sweat, an accelerometer, a 15-minute quick-charge feature that gets you 1.5 hours of charge, and a grippier finish on both the buds and the case. That's on top of the excellent sound, customizable fit, and 15-hour battery life. The only real downside is the Micro-USB charging port in today's USB-C world.

Newegg Flash is currently offering the Elite Active 65t in your choice of Copper Blue or Copper Red for $149.99 with a $25 Newegg gift card. Alternatively, if you're okay with refurbished products, Newegg is also offering Elite Active 65t refurbs for $99.99 with a $10 gift card. Both deals are live for six more days and come with free shipping.