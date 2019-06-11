Despite lackluster sales, continually declining revenue, and customer support issues, HTC, to the surprise of many, is still making new smartphones. The company has announced two new mid-range devices for its home market of Taiwan - HTC U19e and Desire 19+. This marks a move from a series-based naming system (U11 > U12) to a (presumably) year-based one, with the number 19 for devices launched in 2019 — because obviously, product nomenclature is HTC's biggest problem right now.

HTC U19e

The U19e runs on the mid-range Snapdragon 710, housing a decently-sized 3930mAh battery and two Iris scanners as an alternative to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the specs seem pretty standard for a mid-ranger, I'm digging the look of this phone, especially the "Extraordinary Purple" variant.

Specs Display 6.0-inch 1080p LCD (18:9, 1080 x 2160p, no notch) CPU/GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9.0 Pie Memory 6GB Storage 128GB Rear Camera Primary: 12MP f/1.8, Zoom: 20MP f/2.6 Front Camera 24MP f/2.0 Battery 3930mAh with QC 4.0 fast charging Unlock mechanism Rear fingerprint sensor + Iris scanners Ports USB 3.1 Type-C (with Display Port), dual nano-SIM slot (dual-standy LTE), microSD card slot Dimensions 156.5 x 75.9 x 8.0 mm Weight 180 g Colors Extraordinary Purple, Modest Green

HTC Desire 19+

Here's a video showing off the U19E:

Image courtesy: GSMArena

The Desire 19+ is the lower-end of the two devices, with a Helio P35 processor, a slightly larger screen (albeit with a teardrop notch), and the inclusion of a ToF depth-sensing camera at the back. HTC doesn't seem to have an official page up for this device yet, so we don't have a comprehensive spec-sheet yet.

Specs Display 6.2-inch 1080p LCD (teardrop notch) CPU/GPU MediaTek Helio P35 Memory 4/6GB Storage 64/128GB Rear Camera Primary: 13MP, Zoom: 8MP, Depth-Sensing: 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3850mAh Unlock mechanism Rear fingerprint sensor Ports USB Type-C, dual nano-SIM slot Colors Star Can Blue, Jasmine White

Pricing & Availability

The U19E will retail for NT$14,900 ($475), while the Desire 19+ will sell for NT$9,900 ($318) and NT$10,990 ($350) for the 4/64GB and 6/128GB variants respectively. Both phones will currently only be sold in Taiwan. If they do come State-side, I can't see any reason for someone to buy these instead of a Pixel 3A, unless they really dig the look.