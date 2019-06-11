Article Contents
Despite lackluster sales, continually declining revenue, and customer support issues, HTC, to the surprise of many, is still making new smartphones. The company has announced two new mid-range devices for its home market of Taiwan - HTC U19e and Desire 19+. This marks a move from a series-based naming system (U11 > U12) to a (presumably) year-based one, with the number 19 for devices launched in 2019 — because obviously, product nomenclature is HTC's biggest problem right now.
HTC U19e
The U19e runs on the mid-range Snapdragon 710, housing a decently-sized 3930mAh battery and two Iris scanners as an alternative to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the specs seem pretty standard for a mid-ranger, I'm digging the look of this phone, especially the "Extraordinary Purple" variant.
Specs
|Display
|6.0-inch 1080p LCD (18:9, 1080 x 2160p, no notch)
|CPU/GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Memory
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear Camera
|Primary: 12MP f/1.8, Zoom: 20MP f/2.6
|Front Camera
|24MP f/2.0
|Battery
|3930mAh with QC 4.0 fast charging
|Unlock mechanism
|Rear fingerprint sensor + Iris scanners
|Ports
|USB 3.1 Type-C (with Display Port), dual nano-SIM slot (dual-standy LTE), microSD card slot
|Dimensions
|156.5 x 75.9 x 8.0 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|Colors
|Extraordinary Purple, Modest Green
HTC Desire 19+
The Desire 19+ is the lower-end of the two devices, with a Helio P35 processor, a slightly larger screen (albeit with a teardrop notch), and the inclusion of a ToF depth-sensing camera at the back. HTC doesn't seem to have an official page up for this device yet, so we don't have a comprehensive spec-sheet yet.
Specs
|Display
|6.2-inch 1080p LCD (teardrop notch)
|CPU/GPU
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Memory
|4/6GB
|Storage
|64/128GB
|Rear Camera
|Primary: 13MP, Zoom: 8MP, Depth-Sensing: 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|3850mAh
|Unlock mechanism
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Ports
|USB Type-C, dual nano-SIM slot
|Colors
|Star Can Blue, Jasmine White
Pricing & Availability
The U19E will retail for NT$14,900 ($475), while the Desire 19+ will sell for NT$9,900 ($318) and NT$10,990 ($350) for the 4/64GB and 6/128GB variants respectively. Both phones will currently only be sold in Taiwan. If they do come State-side, I can't see any reason for someone to buy these instead of a Pixel 3A, unless they really dig the look.
- Via:
- GSMArena
- Source:
- HTC
Comments