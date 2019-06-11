You can say what you want about Google Stadia – the company has the chance to disrupt the gaming industry and make video games more affordable for everyone. And the stars point towards a good launch as a surprisingly large number of AAA game developers jumped on the bandwagon and announced that they're supporting the platform. Now, Google has stated that it's also bringing Ubisoft's brand-new $14.99 subscription service Uplay+ to Stadia in 2020.

Uplay+ comes with a plethora of titles, DLCs, and post-launch content from the studio, including the Assassin's Creed series, the Far Cry games, Watch Dogs, the Anno sims, but also more casual games such as Rayman Legends or even Uno. New titles from the company are also part of the subscription. Ubisoft pitches its new offer as a way to save you a ton of cash, but remember that you'll never own the titles and can only play when you're actively paying money – which totals out at about $180 a year, to help you put that in perspective with subscription competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Uplay+ is coming to Stadia! We'll share more details closer to the launch of the Uplay+ subscription on Stadia in 2020. #UbiE3 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 10, 2019

Google was quick to jump in on Ubisoft's announcement at E3 and tweeted that Uplay+ is coming to Stadia in 2020 – it's possible that Stadia launches with the subscription service on board since Uplay+ is slated to be released in September 2019, earlier than Google's streaming platform. I'll take the educated guess that you'll be able to buy all games included in Uplay+ as standalones since Ubisoft will still have to port all of them to support Google's cloud infrastructure anyway.

Alternate Title: Ubisoft be like: Yo dawg, I heard you like subscription services, so we added a subscription service to your subscription service.