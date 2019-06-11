In case you didn't know, E3 is this week, which means a ton of games are getting announced, including those for mobile. At this year's Square Enix presentation the developer informed its fans that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be coming to Android and iOS this winter. Last September it was revealed that the title would be coming to the PS4 and the Switch, which has little to do with Android gaming, but the newly-announced smartphone support is indeed a welcome surprise.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was originally released on the Nintendo Gamecube back in 2003. It's essentially an action RPG where you get to control a group of chibi-like characters as they travel around in search of the fuel that can protect the world's settlements from a deadly poison. Of course, the remaster will offer cleaner graphics (over the original) that are appropriate for HD screens, as well as a new online multiplayer mode where you can team up with friends wherever they are in the game, though it's unknown if this will work across platforms.

Pricing has yet to be announced, and the tentative "Winter 2019" release date leaves a lot of wiggle room for exactly when we can expect Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition to land on the Google Play Store. Hopefully, Square Enix will offer a few more details about the newly-announced mobile editions before the planned winter release.