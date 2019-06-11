As Android Q makes way for a dark mode, Files by Google has finally joined the dark side and its legion of apps to adopt a dark theme. It looks alright.

Dark themes, if you aren't already aware, introduce power savings for OLED displays as they shut off individual pixels when showing the color black. They're also just a different look and it's pretty cool.

Overall, Files by Google executes the look okay, though there are some rough spots. For example, the hamburger menu icon at the top-left corner isn't colored correctly for visibility and the file clearing animation could use a better color scheme. But it's a pretty darn decent take as it is.

The theming is available on the beta of v1.0.252205711 of the Files by Google app. Catch it at APK Mirror or the Play Store. Make sure your device has a dark mode of some sort turned on.