Do I even need to tell you about dbrand? In case you’ve been off YouTube and living under a rock for the past five years, dbrand is the sarcastic, Toronto-based manufacturer of high-quality skins for a wide array of devices. More recently, they’ve started producing cases and screen protectors as well, namely for Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus flagships. In a rare consumer-friendly move, dbrand is holding a 20% off site-wide sale. What are they celebrating? We’re not entirely sure, but we’ll take it over the more aggressive approach they normally take (see below).

Try using the code "🖕" at checkout for double the price. https://t.co/Z0xFK4uSjE — dbrand (@dbrand) January 5, 2017

No special code is necessary to take advantage of the deal - all prices are pre-discounted. Not sure what else to say here… if you’re looking to protect or customize your gadget, hit up the dbrand shop before the deal expires. For what it’s worth, we asked dbrand when that would be. Their response: "Whenever we feel like it."