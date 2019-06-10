We'd forgive you for forgetting at this point, but Google offers its Pixel 3 lineup in something called "Not Pink." It's pink, but it's not. Anyway, B&H is currently offering the Not Pink Pixel 3 XL for just $649.99, so if you can get over the color, you could have a shiny new Google phone on the cheap.

The Pixel 3 XL has been out for seven months now, but it's still a great option. The Snapdragon 845 and 4GB of RAM keeps things going just fine, the 12MP camera is still incredible, and the Google software experience is perfect for those who have to have the latest and greatest first.

We're not 100% sure why B&H is only discounting the Not Pink version this heavily — the black and white models are $779.99 — but we're guessing it probably has something to do with nobody wanting the color. But let's be real: you were going to slap a case or a skin on it anyway, so does it really matter? An eight-month, 8GB Mint Mobile prepaid SIM kit with a value of $60 is included for free. The phone is currently out of stock, though, so you'll have to be fine with waiting 7-10 days for a restock. At least expedited shipping is free.