If you've wanted a small phone, you'll find precious few in the marketplace. In the past year, we've had the new Palm Phone — framed as a companion device meant to stay out of the way of your life — and the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, which had a 5-inch display and all the trimmings of a 2018 flagship smartphone. If you're looking for an upgrade from your much older, tiny device, the good news is that the XZ2 Compact has taken another price drop.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with expansion available through a microSD card up to 400GB, a 2,870mAh battery, a 19MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter, plus IP65/68 rating for protection against dust infiltration and water immersion. It's a chunky unit at 12.7mm in thickness, though the other dimensions are smaller.

The Xperia XZ2 Compact started out life at $650 — a premium for the spec sheet considering that Xiaomi's Pocophone F1, released the same year, was priced way lower — and then gradually stepped down: $570 at one point, $500 later on, then $450.

It is available right now on Amazon and Best Buy in its White Silver color for $400 (the Black, Coral Pink, and Moss Green colors cost at least $470). The XZ2 Compact can be used at AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.