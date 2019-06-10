If your pop's idea of Father's Day involves home improvement, this ongoing promotion for Google Nest hardware might be of interest. Right now Google has a ton of its smart home hardware on sale for the upcoming holiday, notably including a rare discount on the Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, which can be had for $50 off ($300) for one, and $80 off ($518) if you get the two-pack.

Although that's one of the better Nest camera promotions, there are a lot of individual deals, so for your convenience, we've broken out the models, pricing, discounts, and participating retailers below.

Keep in mind, though, that Google tends to exaggerate a bit when it comes to the size of a discount. (Many of these MSRP comparisons aren't so large as they would imply, though they are still on sale for lower than normal.)

(Google's rebranding has made it difficult to follow which Nest items are Google Nest and which items are just Nest, so apologies if any of these are twisted around)

If bundles that feature other smart home hardware are more your style, Google/Nest also has over 40 deals listed here, which include other Nest hardware like the company's smart thermostats, sensors, and partner's smart locks. Some of the discounts are very large, if you're looking to pick up one of the bigger bundles, like this huge kit.

Keep in mind, to get the most out of your Nest cameras, you'll need to pick up a Nest Aware subscription, which adds an ongoing cost to many of the potential Fathers Day gifts you could get. Be careful you don't turn a new toy into a white elephant — unless that's your goal.