Google Maps is one of the company's most magical services, but its navigational utility sadly varies a bit from country to country. For several reasons, not all regions have the same sort of data available. Google offers three tiers of data availability and quality when it comes to things like biking directions, traffic, and speed limits, and the company has just updated its table for Map Coverage Details to reflect several recent changes in coverage.

Google Maps gets its data from a lot of different places. Some of it, like the real-time Traffic Layer, is crowdsourced, gathered from Android devices traveling in the area. Other information can be collected via computational means from satellite or street view photos, and yet more can be gathered directly via things like the Base Map Partner Program and direct integration with third-party agencies, as in the case of some public transit partners.

The quality of information available is changing all the time. Most of the recent changes in coverage included below are for the better, with plenty of places seeing upgraded ratings, but there are a few turns for the worse.

Traffic

The following regions saw their Traffic Layer data upgraded from "not available in the area, or with low data quality or availability," to "available in the area, with good data quality and availability."

Afghanistan

Albania

Angola

Antigua & Barbuda

Ascension Island

Barbados

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Botswana

British Virgin Islands

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Congo - Kinshasa

Cyprus

Côte d’Ivoire

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Fiji

French Guiana

French Polynesia

Gabon

Gambia

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guam

Guernsey

Guinea

Guyana

Haiti

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Malawi

Mali

Martinique

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Namibia

New Caledonia

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Réunion

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Lucia

Suriname

Timor-Leste

Togo

Turks & Caicos Islands

Uganda

Vatican City

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Åland Islands

Speed Limits

The following regions saw their Speed Limit data downgraded from "available in the area, with approximate data quality or availability" to "not available in the area, or with low data quality or availability."

Algeria

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Cambodia

Ecuador

India

Iran

Madagascar

Mongolia

Morocco

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Senegal

South Africa

Syria

Vietnam

Tokelau's Speed Limit data has been upgraded from "not available in the area, or with low data quality or availability" to "available in the area, with approximate data quality or availability." Austria saw its Speed Limit data downgraded from "available in the area, with good data quality and availability" to "available in the area, with approximate data quality or availability."

Biking Directions and other changes

Argentina's Biking Directions were upgraded from "not available in the area, or with low data quality or availability" to "available in the area, with good data quality and availability."

Three country-level changes to the chart also took place: Swaziland has been renamed to Eswatini, Macedonia has changed its name to North Macedonia, and Google has changed its spelling for Macau to Macao.