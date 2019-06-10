Even though some of Waze's features are being folded into Google Maps, many prefer to stick with Waze for navigation. It was revealed last month that Assistant would soon come to Waze, and now it's finally rolling out to the app.

All the usual Assistant functionality is present, but Google has baked in a few Waze-specific voice commands as well. You can say "Hey Google, report traffic" to get an update on traffic, or "Hey Google, avoid tolls" to change directions.

The rollout begins today, but only in the United States for Android phones set to English. Other countries and languages will unfortunately have to wait.