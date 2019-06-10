There are nearly as many smart speakers with Alexa at this point as there are stars in the sky, but Amazon's own Echo devices usually get new features before third-party speakers. The second-gen Echo in paticular is definitely stylish, and now you can get it with a TP-Link smart plug for just $79.68 — a reduction of $37.30 from the original price.

The second-gen Amazon Echo has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a smart speaker. It can stream music, answer general questions, call or message anyone with an Echo (or the Echo app), check your calendar, manage to-do and shopping lists, control smart home devices, and more. This model in particular features Dolby audio processing, a seven-microphone array, and 360-degree omnidirectional audio.

The included smart plug is one of TP-Link's older HS100 plugs, but it still works great with both Alexa and Google Assistant. You can grab the bundle from the link below, but if you don't want a smart plug, the Echo by itself is now $64.99 ($35 off).