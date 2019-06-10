Bethesda’s E3 2019 show has revealed the first look at the return of Commander Keen, a platforming series that started its life as a DOS game back in 1990. It was one of id Software’s earliest titles, and its corpse has been resurrected by ZeniMax Online Studios (a subsidiary of ZeniMax Media, Bethesda's parent company) as a free-to-play reinterpretation of the series for mobile. As you can imagine, fans aren't very pleased.

If you take a second to watch the above gameplay trailer from Bethesda Softworks' YouTube page, you may notice the large dislike ratio as well as many angry comments. It would appear that fans of the Commander Keen series aren't very happy with the free-to-play mobile reinterpretation. Not only does the art and card-based strategic gameplay look nothing like what anyone would ever expect of a Commander Keen game, one has to wonder who in the world this upcoming release is actually for.

It seems quite apparent that those familiar with the original Commander Keen titles would not be pleased with a free-to-play card-based mobile game. Why risk angering those fans? Newcomers will have no nostalgia to drive their interest, so you'd think any skin on top of this game's mechanics would do, but then again, I wouldn't be writing this article if Bethesda had chosen to go with an unknown, which appears to be the catch-22 of this situation. There's less money to be made with a new intellectual property, and press coverage would be nonexistent, but clearly trotting out a familiar face like Commander Keen for quick cash isn't doing Bethesda any favors. The risk must indeed be worth the reward, which only serves to make this situation an even sadder one.

Further details are still lacking, though we do know that Commander Keen will come to both Android and iOS and that the game will contain a single-player adventure mode as well as a real-time competitive multiplayer mode. A release date is still to-be-determined, though if you'd like to receive updates about the title's development as well as an exclusive Space Keen costume, you can register on the official Commander Keen website.