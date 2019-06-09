LineageOS is one of the most popular custom ROMs around, and certainly the one with the most officially-supported devices. The last time we covered the project, it brought Android 9 Pie to ten new devices, including the Nvidia Shield. Since then, ten more phones have been updated to LineageOS 16.0 Pie.
The only completely-new device is the International Oppo F1 (f1f), which is starting out on LineageOS 16.0. Besides that, there are a few phones that have been upgraded from 15.1 to 16.0:
- Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (chiron)
- Xiaomi Mi 6 (sagit)
- Lenovo P2 (kuntao)
- Wileyfox Swift (crackling)
- Wileyfox Storm (kipper)
- YU Yuphoria (lettuce)
- OPPO R5/R5s (International) (r5)
- OPPO R7s (International) (r7sf)
- OPPO R7 Plus (International) (r7plus)
Some of the above phones were released as early as 2015 — it's great to see such long community support. I'm sure even more devices will make the leap to Pie over the coming months.
