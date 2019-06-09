LineageOS is one of the most popular custom ROMs around, and certainly the one with the most officially-supported devices. The last time we covered the project, it brought Android 9 Pie to ten new devices, including the Nvidia Shield. Since then, ten more phones have been updated to LineageOS 16.0 Pie.

The only completely-new device is the International Oppo F1 (f1f), which is starting out on LineageOS 16.0. Besides that, there are a few phones that have been upgraded from 15.1 to 16.0:

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (chiron)

Xiaomi Mi 6 (sagit)

Lenovo P2 (kuntao)

Wileyfox Swift (crackling)

Wileyfox Storm (kipper)

YU Yuphoria (lettuce)

OPPO R5/R5s (International) (r5)

OPPO R7s (International) (r7sf)

OPPO R7 Plus (International) (r7plus)

Some of the above phones were released as early as 2015 — it's great to see such long community support. I'm sure even more devices will make the leap to Pie over the coming months.