Huawei has been selling its GT line of smartwatches in the United States for a while. Instead of Google's Wear OS, the watches use Huawei's own 'Lite OS.' Now you can get the GT and GT Classic for $30 off, bringing the prices to $170 and $200, respectively.
Both watches have identical specifications: a 1.39-inch 454x454 AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, water resistance (up to 164 feet), and "up to two weeks" of battery life. The main difference is in the design — the GT is a sports watch, and the GT Classic looks more like a traditional timepiece.
This sale was originally at multiple retailers, but some models have already sold out at certain sites. If you want one, grab one while you can.
This sale is back, but now at different retailers. Here are updated links:
Huawei Watch GT ($169.99, $30 off)
Huawei Watch GT Classic ($199.99, $30 off)
