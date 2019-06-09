Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have an augmented reality release that stars everyone's favorite Angry Birds, a new crafting-based MMORPG, and the official launch of Auto Chess. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Angry Birds Explore

Android Police coverage: Angry Birds hops on the AR bandwagon with new mini-game collection

Angry Birds Explore is a promotional release that ties into The Angry Birds Movie 2 as well as some of the film's retail products. At its core, this release offers a mini-game collection, and all the games work through augmented reality. So far the title is pretty sparse, though you do have the ability to unlock new content through scannable codes included with certain retail products. You can also use this release to take pictures of your favorite Angry Birds characters, if you enjoy that sort of thing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Apollo : A Dream Odyssey

Apollo : A Dream Odyssey is a storybook adventure, but it also contains a bunch of logic puzzles, so there's definitely something to do while you slowly progress the emotional story. The art is gorgeous, and the story is suits the dream-like atmosphere very well. The only thing to keep in mind is that this is a short game that can be beaten in one sitting, so it may not appeal to those looking for longevity.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Super Soccer Champs 2019 VIP

Super Soccer Champs 2019 VIP offers an old-school soccer game experience, thanks to its retro graphics and quality controls. The gameplay is arcadey, which means quick action and stylized goals. A daily challenge mode is included, along with a full team editor and a training system. This way you'll be able to practice your footwork before you face off against your friends.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Silver Screen Story

Silver Screen Story is the latest English language release from Kairosoft, a studio that concentrates its efforts on themed simulation games. In this release, you will be tasked with building your own movie empire by hiring famous actors as you train your directors so that they reach their full potential. So if you've ever dreamed of becoming a movie magnate, Silver Screen Story may be the game for you.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mystic Vale

Mystic Vale is a digital adaptation of a physical deck-building card game that goes by the same name. The title has been available on Steam since January, and reviews are mostly positive. You can choose to play on your own or online against your friends and family, and much like every other deck-builder out there, you can expect a slow burn as you learn the ins and outs of the game.

Monetization: $5.49 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

Twaddle Paddle Free

It often feels like mobile developers have to twist a respected genre into something new just to get noticed, and this strategy usually works, but it can also result in many enjoyable genres getting ignored. Twaddle Paddle is an arcade brick-breaker release that embraces its roots to the fullest, and it's free to play, so if you're looking for an old-school-inspired brick breaking game to play through that doesn't require any gimmicks, Twaddle Paddle is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Riddle Crack

Etermax is a developer that's probably best known for its Trivia Crack games, and today's listing of Riddle Crack appears to be an offshoot of that series. The gameplay revolves around solving riddles that are all themed around word-based mini-game. Sometimes you'll be able to guess a missing word in a phrase to solve the puzzle, but the more engaging problems will include mechanics similar to the game Boggle or a daily crossword.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Gobble Dash

Gobble Dash is an enjoyable casual game that combines the gameplay of Snake with Pac-Man. Just like in any Snake game, it is your job to eat all the dots while avoiding your growing body. Gobble dash adds an extra layer to this mechanic by forcing you to play on a set course, much like a Pac-Man stage. The trick is that you'll have to figure out how to eat all the dots on this course without ever crossing over your body, which adds a puzzle element to the otherwise familiar setup.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Sonar Beat Lite

Sonar Beat Lite is the free version of an exciting rhythm game that uses the theme of a radar screen as the basis for its gameplay mechanics. So say you miss your cue to tap on one of the circles displayed on your screen, instead of being instantly penalized like most rhythm games you'll have a few more chances to hit that circle correctly after it drops to a lower line on the radar. This keeps the gameplay accessible up to a point, but if you miss too many circles they will eventually reach the center of the screen, then it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Paint Balls Rush

Paint Balls Rush is an enjoyable arcade game where matching colors reigns supreme. Your job is to collect paintballs, and the more you collect, the more you can absorb. The trick is watching out for the many obstacles that will deplete your collection while also matching paint colors to ensure your mass grows. If you run out of balls, it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Wild Bullets

Wild Bullets is an arcade shooting game that plays a lot like a top-down cover shooter, which is actually pretty neat. You can dodge your opponents and their bullets as well as hide behind the title's many crates. This doesn't mean the game is easy, as you'll have to move swiftly to ensure that you won't get hit. Of course, half the fun is sliding right past an enemy's bullets as yours land right upside their face.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $5.49

Boom Pilot

Boom Pilot is a beautiful top-down shoot 'em up that contains 21 handcrafted levels, 5 boss battles, and 5 planes to choose from as your primary aircraft. The controls suit casual play, though there are more than enough hectic moments that demand precision from the player to keep the game challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.49- $5.49

Hair Dash

Hair Dash is a casual brawling game where you tap on the screen to attack your opponents. These enemies can appear on the left or right side of the screen, and you'll have to tap on the matching side to ensure you land your hits. Of course, your enemies aren't static, so as they move about you'll have to switch the side you are attacking on, which allows for some very fast-paced action as you flail about trying to take down an endless onslaught of foes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Dawn of Isles

Dawn of Isles is the latest crafting-based MMORPG to land on the Play Store. Many have compared it to the game Durango: Wild Lands, though it's a bit easier to get into, thanks to its auto-play mechanics. Like most sandbox MMOs, you are free to choose your path, though you'll still be tasked with growing your island by gathering an endless supply of resources.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Auto Chess

Dragonest Game's Auto Chess comes from the original creator of the Dota 2 custom map that started the entire Auto Chess trend. A few clones have landed on the Play store over the last few months, but if you're looking for something that feels more like the original, this is it. Auto Chess was under development for the last month or so, which is why we previously covered it in a Roundup in May, but as of this week, the title has been officially released, which means its first season has begun.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Farm Punks

Farm Punks is a unique release that offers something that closely resembles an endless runner, but instead of swiping on the screen to turn, you swipe on the screen to scroll your character down a hill filled with obstacles. The direct control allows for precise movement, and you can even explore each stage to look for hidden paths, which allows this title to offer a lot more than many of the standard runners on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Talking Tom Hero Dash

Outfit7 Limited offers a bunch of different Talking Tom games, and this week the studio has released its latest title, Talking Tom Hero Dash. If you couldn't tell by the name, this is a casual auto-runner where you race to collect coins that can then be used to customize your character. It's a familiar setup that's been done to death, but apparently, people still enjoy running games.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Exocraft - Build & Battle Space Ship Fleets

Exocraft is an io game that's all about building and battling spaceships. You'll get to control your very own space mining fleet as you manage your crew and command an army of worker drones. It would seem that this setup allows the game to work as a resource management survival game as well as a competitive io title, which luckily results in a ton of fun that closely resembles an MMO. The graphics and animations are a little lacking, but luckily the original gameplay more than makes up for this downside.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

Fury Survivor: Pixel Z

Fury Survivor: Pixel Z is an isometric pixel-based survival game that contains a zombie theme. It'll be your job to smash as many zombies as possible while also scavenging for supplies and weapons. These supplies can then be brought back to your camp so that you can upgrade your base as well as craft better weapons, this way you'll be able to take on the army of zombies that now rule the world.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

Gladiabots

Gladiabots has been available as a beta for a while now, but just this week the title officially landed on the Play Store as a stable release. The gameplay revolves around programming an assortment of in-game robots, to then sit back and watch as that programming controls their every movement. Trial and error is the key to success in this release, but it's also the main reason this title is so fun.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $224.99

