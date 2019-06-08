It's almost unbelievable how cheap flash storage has become over the past few years — I remember paying well over $100 for a 100GB microSD card just a few years ago, and now the same capacity only costs around $20. If you need a microSD card, one 256GB model from PNY is just $39.99 right now. That's roughly $15 off the usual price of ~$55.

This is a Class 10/A1/U3/V30 card, which basically means it performs about as well as a microSD card possibly can. The 'A1' rating is supposed to mean it's good enough for storing applications and games on, but even A1 cards can't hold a candle to your phone's internal storage. Still, they'll work great for storing extra photos, movies, or other data on your mobile device of choice.