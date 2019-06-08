For those of you who enjoy handwriting notes or doodling on your Pixelbook, the Pixelbook Pen is probably what you've been looking for. At its regular price of $99, it is a bit pricey, but Amazon is currently discounting it by $19 to a more reasonable $79.59.

The Pixelbook Pen is the only stylus for the Pixelbook that you should consider. It's compatible with Google Assistant, so you can circle things on your screen and have Assistant do its magic. You can even take notes and sketch with Google Keep, even when your Pixelbook is locked. If you're a more creative type who owns a Pixelbook, this is definitely something to consider.

$79.59 is an all-time low for Amazon, and no other retailer is currently offering it for this cheap. Best Buy, for instance, has it for $85.99. We don't know how long this deal will last, so get on it while you can.