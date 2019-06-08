It's been a while since I've compiled a "best of" roundup, so I wanted to start with something a little easier to get the ball rolling. This is why today's list will deal exclusively with the best games currently available for Android TV. The titles mentioned below are some of my favorite games on the platform, and while I'm sure a few fan-favorites will be missing from the list, I do hope my personal selections will allow you to find a few games you may not have played yet. So strap in and get ready to discover some of the best Android TV games available on the Google Play Store in 2019.

OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood

For some reason, the Android port of OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood hasn't received much press, and that probably has a lot to do with the fact that the game requires the use of a physical controller, which makes it a poor choice for phones. Luckily we are discussing ATV games in this roundup, a topic where OlliOlli2 shines. Think of this title as a 2D Tony Hawk game where trick combinations play a central role in achieving the highest score possible, and you'll see what I'm getting at. It's quite literally the best skateboarding game available on the platform.

Monetization: $12.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Thimbleweed Park

Thimbleweed Park is a fantastic port of the console and PC point-and-click adventure game. It runs wonderfully, and the included controller support is just as good as it is on PC and consoles. Not only was this title created by the original developers behind some of the best adventure games ever made, such as Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion, but it also contains all of the classic stylings of those inspirational titles. So if you're looking for a fresh trip down memory lane with the added bonus of an X-Files-like theme, Thimbleweed Park is an awesome choice.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap began its life as a 1989 Master System game, and it was recently remade for modern consoles in 2017. Thanks to its newfound popularity DotEmu has brought the game over to Android, complete with controller and Android TV support. The game is a classic 2D platformer, and you can even switch on the fly from the old pixel graphics to the new hand-drawn art, which is a nifty feature.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Death Road to Canada

Death Road to Canada plays out like a twisted version of Oregon Trail where you can bash zombies left and right once you are outside of your vehicle. The premise will see you and a pack of your compatriots making your way to the Great White North as it's rumored to be zombie-free, the trouble is that you'll have to survive long enough to get there.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Oddmar

Oddmar is a gorgeous platformer from the devs of Leo's Fortune (which is also ATV compatible), and it improves on everything about that wonderful title with a more fleshed out platforming experience that controls incredibly well with a physical controller. You can play through the first chapter of the game for free to get a feel for its mechanics, and if you like what you see, you can purchase the entirety of the title through a single in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Teslagrad

Teslagrad is another gorgeous platformer, thanks to its beautiful hand-drawn art, but that's not all the title offers, which means you can also expect a unique story and enjoyable gameplay. The touch controls work well, and there's also physical controller support for all of us ATV players. The gameplay resembles that of a Metroidvania title, so expect to pick up a bunch of new skill as you progress through the fascinating electromagnetic world.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

CLARC

CLARC is an older release from 2014, but rest assured it has held up quite well. In fact, it is still one of my favorite ATV games despite how many times I've beaten it. Mainly it plays as a puzzler, closely resembling the mechanics of a simple Sokoban game. It will be your job to move objects, redirect laser beams, and eavesdrop on a bunch of low-life robots who refuse to stop partying, all so you can find the love of your life, an attractive nuclear missile. The story is quirky, the cell-shaded graphics look great, and the puzzle-based gameplay is a hoot. Make sure you don't miss out on this one.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

FINAL FANTASY IX for Android

Final Fantasy IX is probably my favorite title from Square Enix. It came after VII and VIII, two releases that had changed the previous style of the series to something a little more realistic. FF IX forgoes the graphical changes of the two games that came before it to offer a more lighthearted style that would suit the first six games in the series, which is one of the many reasons it appeals to me. Past the comforting graphics you can expect a fantastic story filled to the brim with memorable characters, plus the character models have been updated, which means the game looks a lot better than it used to. Honestly, if you love turn-based JRPGs and have yet to play through Final Fantasy IX, makes sure to pick it up as soon as possible, and if IX isn't your thing, Square Enix also offers plenty more FF games on the Play Store that work with Android TV.

Monetization: $20.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

I had been waiting a long time to see Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty arrive on Android, but luckily it was released on the Play Store at the tail end of 2017. Two of the later games in the series were already available on the platform (and they are both ATV compatible), but hands-down the original Oddworld is still my favorite. It's a puzzle platformer, so much of your time will be spent rescuing your fellow Mudokons by directing them towards the game's many portals. Of course, a ton of obstacles and enemies will stand in your way as the savior of your species, which is why exploration is the key to success.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bridge Constructor Portal

Bridge Constructor Portal offers a unique merging of ClockStone's bridge-building gameplay with Valve's portal-creation universe, and this combo makes for a fun and exciting puzzle game that contains the best mechanics of each series. Of course, I wouldn't be mentioning this title if it didn't have ATV support, and you better believe the physical controller support is exceptional. Oh, and best of all, Ellen McLain, the original voice of GLaDOS, makes an appearance to help guide you through the tutorial. What else could you ask for?

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Octodad: Dadliest Catch

If you've yet to play through Octodad: Dadliest Catch, you're missing out. The premise is super goofy, and the quirky controls are lackluster, but that's all part of the game's charm because the controls are supposed to be difficult, you're an octopus with no hands after all. The goal of the game is to complete a bunch of menial tasks with your floppy appendages, all while hiding in plain sight. Should you be discovered, it's game over, so you'll have to keep to precise movements if you want to survive.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Wolf Among Us

Telltale Games is now a defunct studio, thanks to the developer's lack of foresight and consistent use of a horribly buggy engine. Luckily this does not mean all of the studio's games were bad, because many are regarded as some of the best adventure games ever to be released. The Wolf Among Us is one such title. It offers an adaptation from a comic book series that explored the story of the Big Bad Wolf from the fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood, though the setting is super gritty thanks to its detective-noir bend.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $14.99

This War of Mine

This War of Mine is a survival game inspired by the 1992–96 Siege of Sarajevo. It's your job to survive the war by scavenging for supplies and taking down anyone that steps in your path. You'll also have the ability to find survivors and invite them to your camp in an effort to spread out the work necessary for the group's survival. As you play, you can take on the role of many of the survivors, and taking advantage of each character's unique abilities is critical.

Monetization: $13.99 / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Radiation City

Radiation City is the sequel to Atypical Games' Radiation Island. Just like the original, Radiation City is an open-world first-person survival game filled to the brim with zombies. You can expect gorgeous graphics that bring this frightening world to life, and it will be your task to venture out into a radioactive city in order to find your missing companion. While the story may seem a little cut-and-paste, the action-packed gameplay is where titles like this shine, especially on Android TV.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Valiant Hearts : The Great War

Ubisoft is a huge name in gaming, so it's a bit of a surprise to see that the majority of its mobile offerings are casual affairs that lack the fun and depth of the company's AAA games. Valiant Hearts: The Great War luckily does not fit within this mold as it is a port of puzzle adventure game sold initially on consoles. The entire game is comprised of four chapters that were originally released as episodic content, and the gameplay revolves around solving puzzles to progress the touching story of four heroes swept up in the brutal realities of WW1.

Monetization: $14.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Morphite

Morphite has been compared to the sandbox survival game No Man's Sky, and that's no accident as the games are very similar. Morphite, of course, offers streamlined gameplay, as it focuses more on collecting items than hardcore survival, though you better believe you'll still have to gun down a few enemies here and there. The first two missions are free, which should give you a good sense of how this first-person adventure plays, though you will have to spend some cash if you'd like to play past this short introduction.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $4.99

Implosion - Never Lose Hope

If you're looking for a solid action RPG that offers the hectic fun of games like Diablo or Torchlight, then look no further than Rayark's Implosion - Never Lose Hope. The first six levels are free, so you can easily try out the title to decide if it's worth your while, though let me assuage your fears, as I can guarantee the game is indeed worth the asking price. Unlike the majority of hack and slash games on the Play store, this is a premium release that forgoes all of the pitfalls you would expect of a mobile ARPG, so make sure you don't miss out.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $9.99 a piece

Crashlands

Crashlands is technically an RPG, but that's selling it a little short. This light-hearted sci-fi game also has a huge focus on exploration, crafting, taming wild creatures, and building up your home base. The setup is not unlike Don't Starve, but without all the dreariness. There are over 500 craftable items in the game, and the skill-based combat is ideal for play with a controller. Cloud saving is also included, which means you can pick up where you last left off even when playing on your phone.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Bridge

The Bridge is my wildcard in today's roundup. Before I started this list, I had never heard of the game, but once I watched a few gameplay videos I just knew it was worthy of a purchase, so I picked it up. Suffice to say I'm delighted with what I received. At its core, this is a logic puzzle game that "forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective," but to put it more simply, it uses Escher-like imagery in its puzzles, much like Monument Valley, but with a 2D black and white theme.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Double Dragon Trilogy

I would imagine most people are familiar with the Double Dragon franchise. It was the king of arcade brawlers for a time, and it also received a few solid ports on the NES. The Double Dragon Trilogy collects all three of the arcade titles (so if you were hoping for the NES ports, you are out of luck). Each of the three games stays true to their original graphics and gameplay, though the new touchscreen controls can be a little wonky. Your best bet is to play this one with a controller, which shouldn't be a problem since the physical controller support is spot on.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

And that is the end of today's Android TV game roundup. I hope everybody was able to find something awesome to play. In the future, I plan to run many more "best of" roundups, so if you have any particular lists you would like to see, make sure to sound off in the comments below.