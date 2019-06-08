Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have an app that can narrate long-form articles, a release that can display the cost of multiple rideshare services at the same time, and the Portal control app from Facebook. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps and live wallpapers released in the last two weeks.

Apps

Audm

If you're the sort of person that prefers to have their content read to them instead of reading it yourself, then Audm may just be an app that will make your life even more comfortable thanks to its ability to narrate long-form news articles. No longer will you have to read through your favorite sites, as this app supports a plethora of news organizations. Of course, the service isn't free, so if you'd like to use it past the free trial period, you'll have to subscribe to a $6.99 a month fee for access to the entirety of the catalog.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece

Split Screen Launcher

Split Screen Launcher was already available on the Play Store before today, but that listing was removed, and so this new release takes its place. Much like its predecessor, this is an app that can automatically launch your apps into a split screen mode, even if your device does not natively support the feature.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Anyride - Cheapest ride fast!

If you are a frequent ride share user and are tired of bouncing between multiple apps to figure out which service offers the lowest price, you're going to want to pick up Anyride. Not only does this app allow you to easily compare Uber and Lyft prices simultaneously, but you can also order from either service from within the Anyride app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Boost Safe & Found

Boost Safe & Found is a security app for Sprint users, and the service works on both Android and iOS devices. Heck, you can even secure your wifi devices in the house through the use of this app, which means it's useful for securing devices that aren't even connected to the Sprint network.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Xbox Events (Beta)

If you're a journalist or the sort of person who visits numerous Xbox gaming events throughout the year, then you may want to install the beta release of Microsoft's new Xbox Events app. This release will provide exclusive content for events such as E3 or Gamescom, and you'll also be able to build custom schedules for the sessions you'd like to attend.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Edge Lighting fix for All Apps

Edge Lighting fix for All Apps allows you to utilize your Edge Lighting notifications within any app, even if your screen is off. It would appear that the stock functionality of Edge Lighting is lacking, and so an enterprising developer has addressed this problem with the release of Edge Lighting fix for All Apps. So if you'd like to take advantage of your Edge lighting no matter your apps of choice, this is indeed the release for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

aodNotify - Always On Display on Notifications

If you happen to own an Android device that does not contain a notification LED and miss the feature, then aodNotify is an app you're going to want to check out. Not only can it enable notifications for you always on display, but you can also select which apps are allowed to notify you, so you never have to deal with unimportant messages again.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Appy Weather

Appy Weather started out as a successful weather app on Windows Phone, and now that Microsoft's OS is dead, it makes sense that the developer would want to release the app on other platforms. Android is the first to receive its own version of Appy Weather, and I'm glad to report that it works just as good as it did on Windows Phone. There is one caveat, if you plan to use the app for free, you can only refresh the weather five times. If you'd like to look up the weather more than that, you'll have to unlock the full app through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Portal from Facebook is the tie-in solution for controlling your Portal devices from your smartphone. The app makes it easy to add photos to your Superframe, and you can even use the app to call a Portal when out and about, which should make conversing with the tech-illiterate in your family very simple.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Hubitat Mobile

Hubitat Mobile is the official app for the Hubitat Elevation Platform, and it can provide users with a simple way to access their dashboards so that they can easily change their status and modes. So if you're the sort that would rather roll your own smart home hub than commit to an off-the-shelf product, Hubitat Mobile could be the solution you've been looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Camera tuner for moto z4

Camera tuner for moto z4 provides an easy way for Moto Z4 users to upgrade their camera functionality without ever having to worry about carrier updates. So every time Motorola releases an update to Camera tuner for moto z4, that update will then get pushed to your phone through the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

PAI for Amazfit

PAI for Amazfit is a tie-in app that's useful for managing your Amazfit device. You can use the app in combination with your Amazfit watch to track your exercises and analyze your sleep and activity data, much like the majority of exercise-conscious smart wear.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Wavy - Low Poly Water Live Wallpaper

Wavy is an awesome new live wallpaper that displays a continually moving wave of low-poly water. You can choose what speeds the wallpaper will animate as well as select from a few predefined themes. If you'd prefer to set your own colors, then you can unlock the full version of the wallpaper through an in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

