Logitech's Ultimate Ears brand makes good products, but they can sometimes be overpriced. Case in point: the MEGABLAST launched at $299.99, a lot of money for a Bluetooth speaker that isn't 100% perfect. Over the past months, we've seen several price drops for the MEGABLAST, but Amazon's current price of $150.01 is the best we've seen thus far.

There's a lot to like about the MEGABLAST (and its smaller BLAST sibling). To my eyes, it looks pretty neat, though others seem to think it resembles a coffin. It sounds good and lives up to its name with its ability to get ear-shatteringly loud. It is also IP67 water-resistant, has Alexa on board, and charging is a breeze with the dock. There are some downsides, though; said dock is $40, and there's no way to play/pause/skip songs on the speaker. Early on, we had complaints about missing features, though those have since been added in.

Only the Blue Steel colorway is discounted to $150.01. One-day shipping is free for Prime members. Hit the link below to pick one up.