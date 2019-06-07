Mobvoi may not be as popular as brands like Fossil and Fitbit, but it's helping democratize what would typically be seen as expensive luxury accessories. Indeed, the company's products are usually affordable while remaining reliable and well-built. In fact, the TicWatch Pro is one of the most respectable smartwatches around, especially thanks to its impressive battery life. Similarly, the TicPods Free offer great sound quality and decent playback time and cost less than the AirPods. Thanks to Mobvoi's deal, you can save $95 when buying both products together, which represents a 25% markdown off the MSRP.

The TicWatch Pro is quite complete, as it comes with built-in GPS and NFC capability, as well as a heart rate sensor. Most importantly, it features a secondary transparent display that helps it achieve an impressive 28-day standby time. On the negative side, it can be sluggish due to its old Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC. Scott praised the device's build quality, display, and battery life in his review, but found the price to be a bit too steep, which this deal helps mitigate.

As for the buds, they offer about four hours of playback on a single charge and up to eighteen thanks to their case. Scott liked their sound quality in his review and appreciated their good A/V sync when watching videos. They're not as discreet as other options, though, as by now you should know I like to compare the AirPods to toothbrushes.

Bought separately, the smartwatch and earpieces would cost $250 and $130, respectively. Thanks to this bundle, they're down to just $285, which represents a $95 rebate. You also get to pick the color as the timepiece is available in Liquid Metal Silver and Shadow Black, and the buds come in Lava, Navy, and Ice. If you live outside the US, make sure you check your local Mobvoi site, as similar offers are available in other countries — I can save 20% on the bundle in France, for example.