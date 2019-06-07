The Moto G7 Power is only two months old, and it's one of four devices in Motorola's 2019 lineup of G mid-range phones. It was originally priced at $250 in the United States, but now it's available for a bit less — $229.99, to be exact.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (with microSD card support), and Android 9 Pie. While the screen certainly isn't great, as it uses a 1520 x 720 resolution stretched to 6.2 inches, the 5,000mAh battery is the main standout feature. There's sadly no NFC support, so if Google Pay is important to you, don't get this phone.

You can buy the Moto G7 Power from the links below. B&H Photo is throwing in a free Mint Mobile SIM card, a TPU case, and a screen protector.