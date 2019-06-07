The Google Nest Hub just keeps dropping... and dropping... and dropping. Last month the smart display could be found for just $68, nearly half off its original price of $129.99. Now you can get it for a few dollars cheaper, as it's available on Rakuten for $65.44.

Google's Nest Hub is a Google Assistant smart display, with all the features you would expect on such a device. You can control smart home devices, ask general knowledge questions, get the weather, manage your calendar, go through cooking directions, and more. The Nest Hub also functions as a Chromecast, so you can Cast content to it, with a few exceptions (like Netflix).

To grab this deal, head to the link below, add the Nest Hub to your cart, and enter coupon GG11A at checkout (if it's not automatically added). A free Rakuten account is required, and the promotion expires June 12th, or whenever stock runs out.