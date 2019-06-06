Google promised to announce Stadia pricing today, but details have leaked early. Perhaps Google hoped to soften the blow in its live-streamed announcement because the raw numbers don't look great. According to detailed posted early by Canada's La Presse newspaper, Stadia will have both a subscription and individual prices for games. That seems pretty unappealing.

According to the leak (which is all in Canadian dollars), the base subscription will run you C$11.99 per month (so maybe $10 US). That plan includes access to "some" Stadia games, but newer games will cost extra. So, it's like the previous incarnation of GeForce Now, which offered older games with the plan but charged for all the games people actually wanted to play. Stadia games are all capable of 4k resolution and 60 fps with the subscription.

Things will get a bit better in 2020 when Google launches a free tier of Stadia called "Stadia Base." This option limits streaming to 1080p, but that's probably fine for a lot of casual gamers. Stadia Base probably only includes the bundled Stadia games and not the ones requiring additional purchases. At launch, Stadia will reportedly include games like Doom, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the new Tomb Raider trilogy, and The Division 2. There will be a "Founders Edition" bundle for C$169 that includes the Stadia Controller, a Chromecast Ultra, a three-month subscription, and a copy of Destiny 2.

Google might offer some additional details when the Stadia stream gets underway in a little bit. We'll update with any new info.