More and more smart displays are coming onto the market, and Amazon's Echo Show 5 is one of the smaller offerings. As the name suggests (sort of), it has a rather minute 5.5" display, meaning it'll go head to head with Lenovo's similarly tiny Smart Clock. Amazon is currently offering a $30 pre-order discount for those who purchase two, bringing the price down to $149.98 for both.

The Echo Show 5 debuted late last month. It differs from the Lenovo Smart Clock with its built-in camera, though the 1MP sensor probably isn't good for much other than an outline of the person on the other end. It also has aa 1.65" speaker, two microphones, Wi-Fi AC, a 3.5mm output, and Bluetooth.

MSRP for the Echo Show 5 is $89.99, but Amazon is offering $30 off if you purchase two. That brings the cost from $179.98 down to $149.98, effectively making each one $74.99. The deal is good while supplies last, and the discount will show up at checkout.