OnePlus has been quite prolific at pushing out fixes for its latest flagship, and another update for the 7 Pro is starting to roll out as we speak. OxygenOS 9.5.7 includes a huge pile of camera improvements and tweaks, as well as a fix for the recent "ghost" or "phantom" touch problem which could cause random and annoying taps at the top of the screen for some phones in certain circumstances.
It isn't clear if this also resolves the issue with the 7 Pro rejecting touch input at the top corners, as the changelog is a bit vague on the details.
We can't independently confirm that the issue is fixed just yet, the update is currently in a limited rollout which doesn't seem to include the US just yet — the only devices to get it at the time of writing were the EU variant — but reports from those that have installed it indicate it does fix the problem. The full changelog published to the relevant thread on OnePlus' product forums is included just below:
Changelog:
- Camera
- Improved overall contrast and color performance
- Improved white balance consistency of triple camera
- Improved accuracy and stability of auto focusing
- Fixed issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes
- Fixed issue of noise in some HDR scenes
- Improved contrast and color saturation of ultra wide
- Improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide
- Improved clarity and noise reduction of telephoto
- Improved clarity and color of Nightscape
- Improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape
- System
- Optimized Double Tap to Wake
- Fixed issues with Ambient Display
- Improved the audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps
- Improved touch sensitivity for screen
Other non-camera tweaks include an "optimized" Double Tap to Wake and fixes for ambient display and voice call quality in third-party apps.
Camera improvements include a less noisy HDR photos (an issue we can attest to), a fix for the green cast in some low-light photos, better white balance, and better color in photos. "Clarity" and noise for both the ultra-wide and telephoto camera should also be improved, and the mostly useless Nightscape mode should will also get some much-needed enhancements.
If the camera differences are significant, expect follow-up coverage with photo samples once we've had a chance to see for ourselves. We've been working on a few OnePlus 7 Pro camera-related features, but the rapid pace of updates and camera improvements has held back detailed comparisons. (At least we have a wealth of examples for any future testing.)
