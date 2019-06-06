Being a Samsung Pay user, I really appreciate how convenient it is to summon the app when I'm about to pay or need to show my membership card at the cashier. Indeed, a simple swipe up from the lock or home screen brings up my wallet. Apple and Google have taken a different approach, where their payment software is automatically launched when you place your device near an RFID reader. However, iOS users can also double tap the power button to bring up Apple Pay, which is — at least in my opinion — more convenient, as it lets you choose the card you want to pay with before completing the transaction. Google has implemented a similar feature in the fourth Android Q beta, which turns the power button into a shortcut to display your cards and passes.

In addition to offering quick access to your cards, this shortcut will make it easier for commuters to use their transportation passes. Indeed, thanks to the new Passes API, many more transit providers will be able to digitize their tickets in Google Pay and use QR and barcodes for authentication. As these don't work with RFID technology, Google had to provide a quick way to access these — and merely decided to replicate Apple's.

The feature needs to be activated in the Settings menu after running the below ADB commands. However, it doesn't seem to be functional yet, as we couldn't get it to display any cards.