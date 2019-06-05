YouTube is currently facing heavy criticism revolving around how it enforces — or more accurately, how it doesn't enforce — its policies relating to hate speech and discrimination. With that in mind, I'm not quite sure how adding more policies will help, but that's just what the company is doing. YouTube announced today that it will begin removing videos that promote white supremacy, Holocaust denial, and other types of damaging content that has frequently been found on the platform.

The company wrote in a blog post, "Today, we're taking another step in our hate speech policy by specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status. This would include, for example, videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which is inherently discriminatory. Finally, we will remove content denying that well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place."

While it's great to see YouTube finally start to remove content that has radicalized countless individuals and spread misinformation, it remains to be seen if these rules will actually be enforced. The company is currently embroiled in a controversy relating to how it doesn't enforce policies universally — Vox video producer Carlos Maza has been repeatedly attacked with homophobic remarks from YouTube commentator Steven Crowder (which is against current rules), but the company declined to take any action.