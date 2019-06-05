The original Ultimate Ears Wonderboom was a tiny and cute little portable Bluetooth speaker that could float on water and sounded pretty decent — all for just $100. There was little not to love about it, a sentiment echoed by Jeff in our review. It must have been a good seller for UE owner Logitech, too, as it's seen fit to bring out an updated version with better sound and more features.
Probably the most important new capability offered by the Wonderboom 2 is stereo pairing. You were able to connect more than one speaker with the previous generation, but stereo sound wasn't possible. Now you can pair two of them and throw them in the water for a full-on stereo pool party. A new feature called Outdoor Boost enables an EQ setting specifically designed for louder and crisper outdoor audio, and the bass will also generally be beefier.
The ingress protection rating has been upgraded from IPX7 to IP67, meaning the Wonderboom 2 is now dustproof as well as waterproof. Battery life is also improved, with UE promising 30% more than the 10 hours offered by its predecessor. The new speaker isn't that visually distinct from the first gen model, but it comes in the following unnecessarily named colors: Deep Space Black (Black), Crushed Ice (Grey), Radical Red (Red), Bermuda Blue (Blue), and Just Peach (Pink). "The kids" will love those names, I guess.
Pricing thankfully stays the same as the original Wonderboom, at $99.99/£89.99/€99.99. It's available for pre-order on the UE site in the US, the UK, and Europe. Amazon.com also stocks it.
ULTIMATE EARS BRINGS EVEN BIGGER SOUND AND BASS IN THE PORTABLE WONDERBOOM 2
Outdoor Boost and True Stereo Pairing Enhance Ultimate Ears’ New Pint-Sized Wonder
AUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ultimate Ears is back to introduce the next generation of our critically acclaimed portable and waterproof BluetoothⓇ speaker— Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2. This new speaker rocks even bigger 360-degree sound than before and extra bass anywhere you need it. With an all-new Outdoor Boost mode, extended 13-hour battery life, IP67 rating, Double Up true stereo pairing and eye-catching two-tone knit fabric, WONDERBOOM 2 is ready to accompany you on day trips, beach detours and biking adventures with booming sound to follow you every step of your journey.
“Our customers love the original WONDERBOOM, so we wanted to give them even more of what they enjoy in WONDERBOOM 2,” said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “We’ve taken on-the-go music listening even further with new audio features that fit your outdoor environment and the ability to experience true stereo sound when you pair two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers together. Now, you can take music anywhere and enjoy even bigger, crisper 360-degree sound in any conditions, all day long.”
The brand new Outdoor Boost feature is specially-tuned for outdoor listening. Simply press the button located on the bottom of your WONDERBOOM 2 speaker to turn on Outdoor Boost and experience louder, crisper audio with a built-in and pre-adjusted equalizer (EQ) that compliments any outdoor environment.
Unlike its predecessor, WONDERBOOM 2 now comes equipped with even more bass, thanks to a lower cutoff frequency, 30 percent more battery life and a new IP67 rating, making it waterproof, dustproof, and able to float. With a redesigned button interface on the top, you can easily play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker. You can even pair two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers using the upgraded Double Up feature to enjoy a true wireless, left and right stereo experience, or simply party louder.
Each speaker comes in a stylish two-tone fabric, drawing inspiration from this season’s athleisure wear and colorways. WONDERBOOM 2 will be available in the following five colors: Deep Space Black (Black), Crushed Ice (Grey), Radical Red (Red), Bermuda Blue (Blue) and Just Peach (Pink).
Pricing & Availability
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is available now in select countries in Europe, and for pre-order in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $99.99. It is also expected to be available in Asia, and Australia and New Zealand beginning this summer. Pricing varies by country. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.
