NimbleBit has found a good bit of success in the mobile gaming marketplace with its hit Tiny Tower series, so it's no surprise to see that the developer has teamed up with LEGO to create the ultimate tower-building business sim. Early this morning, LEGO Tower arrived on the Play Store as a pre-registration release, and word is the official launch should take place sometime this summer.

Much like the previous games in the Tiny Tower series, LEGO Tower will offer a range of themed apartments and businesses that can be constructed inside of your tower, and of course, there will be a heavy emphasis on collection aspects. You'll have the chance to accumulate hundreds of different Minifigure pieces, and you might even stumble across a few hidden characters.

Details about the upcoming release are still light, so we don't really know how high the game's in-app purchases will range, though we do know they will be included since they are listed under "Interactive Elements" at the bottom of the Play Store listing. We also know the title should land sometime this summer, and if you're eager for the release, you can pre-register right now to receive a notification whenever it's launched.

There's no doubt that the building block nature of LEGO fits well within the theme of NimbleBit's Tiny Tower series, what with how you have to construct all manner of apartments and businesses in an ever-rising building. As you can see from the above screenshots and trailer the LEGO theme is reminiscent of the movies, which should appeal well to fans, and if the title's gameplay largely resembles that of the previous games in the Tiny Tower series, then I'm sure NimbleBit will have a very popular game on its hands whenever it finally lands.