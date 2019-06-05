If you've been looking for a small to mid-sized smart TV, but don't want to either break the bank or compromise on image quality, today's TV deal is for you — Best Buy has a 43-inch 4K 5-series TV from TCL on sale for $200.

This 5-series television (TCL 43S515 to be exact) has a stamp of approval from TV review site RTINGS, who praised its wide-color gamut and low input lag but weren't too happy with viewing angles. RTINGS even included the TV in its Spring 2019 recommendations list. It's a definite upgrade from the 4-series TV we saw go on sale for $200 just a few months ago.

The TV has 3 HDMI ports, dual 8W speakers, and Ethernet, Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. Since it runs Roku's OS, so you don't need to connect a Chromecast or Fire TV stick to stream video, and the interface is a lot better than a traditional TV's.

Best Buy has listed the TV on its own site, eBay, and Google Express (where promo code JUNESAVE19 will save first-time users an additional $20), but being a deal of the day, the sale price will only be good for Wednesday.