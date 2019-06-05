Public transportation companies around the world are gaining support for Google's mobile payment system, ranging from Australia to New York City. However, in order for a transit card to work with Google Pay, the associated gantries need to support RFID identification, which isn't the case everywhere. To alleviate this issue, the company has worked on an open API that makes it easier for transit providers to digitize tickets, without the need for contactless capability.

Thanks to the Passes API, commuters will be able to store QR and barcode tickets in Google Pay. The app will also support dynamic codes, which can automatically update every few seconds for added security, even if the device is online. This means people won't be able to take a screenshot of their pass and share it with others, as it will be refreshed regularly to prevent fraud.

Google has also announced transit tickets and boarding passes will be available to users even if they don't have the app installed. This is a surprising move, as it drives usage away from its platform, but probably tries to make it easier for commuters and partners to use its services.