Just last week, we reported Google was finally rolling out essential Waze features to Maps, including speed limit indication and speed camera alerts. The company appears to be on an improvement spree, as some users are starting to see an option offering to display a speedometer while they drive.

The new functionality can be turned on in the app's preferences under Navigation Settings, and will display a speedometer in the bottom left corner of the screen when using driving guidance. It's a nice addition to the speed limit and trap indicators and means Maps now alerts you when you're speeding. However, it doesn't work with Android Auto yet, so you're out of luck if you're not driving with a mount.

Unfortunately, the speedometer doesn't seem to be widely available yet, but the good news is we've received reports of it showing up in the US and Belgium, which probably means Google is opting for a slow server-side rollout like it's used to. It's fair to expect it will deploy the new feature more widely soon, and we'll keep you posted once it does. In the meantime, let us know if the speedometer has popped up on your screen, and if so, please share where you're based.