The Nest Hello is one of the best smart home devices I've ever used, but it won't work in all homes. You need a low-voltage wired doorbell and a compatible transformer to power Nest Hello, or at least you did until now. A Google-approved indoor power adapter is now available for $29, making the Hello compatible with almost any home.

The Ninety7 Hello adapter plugs into an indoor outlet, allowing you to run the 20-foot cable through the wall to where your Hello is mounted outside. So yes, you'll probably need to do a bit of work to get the cable where it needs to be. There's a standard Y-spade at the end of the cable that connects to the terminals on the back of the Hello.

There have been some wired adapters for Nest Hello in the past, but they've often used the USB port (not recommended) to power the device. This one should work as intended as it's been approved by Google. The Nest Hello connects to wired indoor chimes, but you might not have one of those if you need the adapter. In that case, you'll need to use Google Home devices to announce visitors.