Welcome back to Android Police's app sales. Today's list is pretty small, but it has Fenix 2 if you're interested in a great Twitter client. Otherwise, let's hope the next roundup is better.

Free

Apps

  1. Mind Melody Pro: stay focus & higher productivity $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Simple Time Tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Keep the Castle - VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Slenderman 2019 Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. unlikely life $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. CallofCommander: Zombie Island $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Cash Knight Combo Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Ghostpol $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Rolling By $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Sea Devils PRO - The Pirate Adventure Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Still Life 3D Livewallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Anoobul Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Jono Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Spheroid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Tabloid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Deep Time Walk: Earth history $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Fenix 2 for Twitter $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Fang Synth $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Wedding Budget Planner $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Drive Simulator 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. The Light Story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Assembly Tabletop Card Game $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. [Substratum] K-Manager for K-Klock Pro Key $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. SUNLIGHT - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. MiX UI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. PIXEL GALAXY - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days