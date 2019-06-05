Article Contents
Welcome back to Android Police's app sales. Today's list is pretty small, but it has Fenix 2 if you're interested in a great Twitter client. Otherwise, let's hope the next roundup is better.
Free
Apps
- Mind Melody Pro: stay focus & higher productivity $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Simple Time Tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Keep the Castle - VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Slenderman 2019 Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- unlikely life $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CallofCommander: Zombie Island $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cash Knight Combo Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ghostpol $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rolling By $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sea Devils PRO - The Pirate Adventure Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Space Cityscape 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Still Life 3D Livewallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Anoobul Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Jono Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spheroid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tabloid Icon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Deep Time Walk: Earth history $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fang Synth $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wedding Budget Planner $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Drive Simulator 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Light Story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assembly Tabletop Card Game $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] K-Manager for K-Klock Pro Key $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tigad Pro Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- SUNLIGHT - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiX UI - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PIXEL GALAXY - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
