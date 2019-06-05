The fourth Android Q beta doesn't have as many changes as prior versions did, though there are still some subtle tweaks here and there. One instance of this is the lock button on the lockscreen — for some reason, Google has chosen to relocate it from the bottom to the top.

Left: Q Beta 3. Right: Q Beta 4.

This change is pretty self-explanatory, if a bit odd. I personally thought the lock icon looked right at home at the bottom, but we're sure Google had their motives to move it up. Even if you're not a fan, chances are that you're bypassing the lockscreen most of the time with the fingerprint sensor anyway, so it shouldn't be a huge deal either way.

We're still combing through Q Beta 4 to find more changes, so stay tuned for more of these feature spotlights.