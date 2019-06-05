HTC's got problems. Its sales are tanking quarter after quarter, and blockchain phones are not exactly in high demand. Now, you can add another problem to the list. The long-delayed Pie update for the U11 has been pulled because it's soft-bricking phones.
The update, which began rolling out in late May, added battery optimizations, gesture navigation, and various other Pie goodies. However, some users have reported that their phones don't work after the update. Entering their pattern or PIN code to unlock the phone simply results in an error. HTC has pulled the update in response.
Affected devices should be fixable, but users won't be able to do it themselves. HTC is offering free service for those affected by the issue. For everyone else, HTC says it will have a new update ready by tomorrow (June 6th). This one will, presumably, not break your phone.
