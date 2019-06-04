For every major market except the United States, a new OnePlus phone is available for purchase today. The OnePlus 7 is very much an updated 6T (a 6Tt, if you will), but I found the upgrades to be worthwhile when I tested the phone for my review, especially considering the price is the same.

Sure, the cameras are still not on par with the leading camera phones of the day — such as the Huawei P30 Pro or Google Pixel 3 — but the new 48MP main camera is the best OnePlus has ever used and its processing is improving all the time. There's also a Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage for what is the most enjoyable Android experience outside of its bigger sibling, the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Both variants of the OnePlus 7 in Mirror Gray are now on sale, costing £499/€559 for the 6/128GB model and £549/€609 for the 8/256GB version. In the UK, you can buy them from OnePlus.com, Amazon.co.uk, EE, and John Lewis. In Europe or Asia, head to OnePlus.com or check your favorite tech retailer.