We recently wrote about how fast the Galaxy S10's prices are dropping, as they have lost about 30% since the device was released three months ago. The trend is continuing, as Samsung's most expensive flagship is now selling for less than $700 in its 128GB international dual-SIM variant.

The trick here is that you'll get the non-US version, which ships with an Exynos 9820 processor instead of the Snapdragon 855 chip that's usually found on American models. However, as it's a dual-SIM variant, you'll be able to use two different lines at the same time, which is particularly convenient when traveling. If you live in the US, though, this model will only work with GSM networks, namely AT&T and T-Mobile.

If you're on one these two carriers, this is an attractive deal, provided you're not too concerned about official warranty. The device is available in white, black, and green, and comes factory unlocked. Lastly, the seller is US-based and has received over 98% feedback, so you should be serene with this purchase.