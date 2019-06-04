The Galaxy Home was announced alongside the Galaxy Note9 back in August of last year, but it's been radio silence for the Bixby smart speaker since then. Samsung's Consumer Electronics CEO now says that the Galaxy Home will be released in the third quarter of this year, meaning it'll have been around a year since its initial debut.

Responding to a question posed by The Korea Herald, Samsung Electronics' Consumer Electronics CEO, Kim Hyun-suk, said, “The Galaxy Home speaker, which will be the center of Samsung’s home appliances, is planned to be launched in mid-second half of the year." Other Samsung execs say that the odd "mid-second half of the year" phrasing simply means the third quarter, which is a logical conclusion.

We're still not sure exactly why the smart speaker is taking so long to come out, though it's likely due to serious issues with getting Bixby ready. Nothing was said about the unnamed "AI speaker" that passed through the FCC last month, but it would be nice if that took less than twelve months to debut.