If you ride a bus, tram, or train in India and use Google Maps to help you get where you need to be, you're about to get some useful, timely information. The company has not just been working to expand its availability of transit scheduling information, but improve upon its accuracy. In 10 of the largest Indian cities, commuters will be able to see live India Railways train statuses, traffic-impacted bus trip times, and new navigation suggestions tat integrate auto-rickshaw into other public transit modes.

If you're navigating to a destination in these cities and will need to use a public bus to navigate there, Google will account for local traffic and disclose the expected amount of delay in its directions. If the bus is on-time, the ETA will be listed in green. If it's delayed, it will listed in red.