Just yesterday, we shared an interesting deal on the international dual-SIM Galaxy S10+ that had dropped to $680. Although this was quite an exciting offer, the international variant isn't compatible with all US carriers and doesn't get the same warranty coverage as American versions. Thankfully, these are now on sale, as Samsung is offering a $100 price cut on most models, and some retailers are even doubling that discount.

The $100 savings are valid on all unlocked 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ phones. However, B&H and Best Buy are topping that discount with another $100 off, which also applies to the least expensive 128GB models. The first merchant is offering an on-page clip coupon while the second requires same-day activation, but both provide the same markdown on all models. This means 128GB handsets are $100 off and all other ones are selling for $200 less, which is a pretty sweet deal, especially as you're buying an official and unlocked US version.

Since the offer doesn't apply to the 128GB S10e, the phone is the same price as the 256GB variant, costing as low as $649 when purchased through these retailers, or $749 if ordered directly from Samsung's store. If you wanted an S10e but were hesitating between both storage options, this makes it much easier to choose. For other models, the savings are significant on all versions, but it's probably worth aiming for more storage, as the deal brings the gap between the 128GB and 512GB versions to just $150. Unfortunately, the S10 5G isn't part of the promotion, but Verizon has a separate buy-one-get-one offer for that particular model.

Depending on your preferred retailer, you'll have to select the "Activate today" or "Clip Coupon" option to enjoy the extra $100 markdown. If you're buying your phone for someone else or don't plan to activate it the same day as your purchase, B&H probably has the most interesting offer for you.