TWRP is the most trusted Android custom recovery around at the moment and is adding support for more devices all the time. Over the past month or so, 14 new phones and tablets have appeared on the TeamWin Recovery Project site, including the beastly new OnePlus 7 Pro. Support has also been added for all Android One Fifth Generation handsets.

You can use TWRP to flash custom ROMs — or as a backup and restore method — on a long list of Android devices already, but here are all the new ones recently added:

So that's a good mixture of popular phones and tablets with a few lesser known models also thrown in. You can install TWRP on your device by visiting any of the above links or by downloading the app below.