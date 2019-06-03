TWRP is the most trusted Android custom recovery around at the moment and is adding support for more devices all the time. Over the past month or so, 14 new phones and tablets have appeared on the TeamWin Recovery Project site, including the beastly new OnePlus 7 Pro. Support has also been added for all Android One Fifth Generation handsets.
You can use TWRP to flash custom ROMs — or as a backup and restore method — on a long list of Android devices already, but here are all the new ones recently added:
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Motorola Moto E5 Play
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- HTC Desire 12+
- Android One Fifth Generation (GM8)
- ASUS ZenFone Max M2
- ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2
- Vestel Venus V4
- LYF Water 8
- Lenovo Tab4 10 Plus
- Oukitel K10
- Oukitel WP1
- UMIDIGI One Max
- UMIDIGI F1 Play
So that's a good mixture of popular phones and tablets with a few lesser known models also thrown in. You can install TWRP on your device by visiting any of the above links or by downloading the app below.
Developer: Team Win LLC
Price: Free+
