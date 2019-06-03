Most people spend $15-20 on their phone case and call it a day, but the people behind GRAY are aiming for a different sort of clientele. Their Advent cases for the Galaxy S10+ range in price from $701 for a basic "Titanium" all the way to a whopping $1,343 for a personalized "Aurora."

Left: Advent Titanium. Right: Advent Stealth.

GRAY only offers these Advent cases for the Galaxy S10+; you're out of luck if you have a regular S10 or any other Android phone. There are four variants: Titanium ($701), Stealth ($802), Gold ($1,156), and Aurora ($1,306). Titanium is the only version that won't be limited production; Stealth is limited to 100 pieces worldwide, and Gold and Aurora are each limited to 50 pieces. We'll let GRAY explain what they think makes their cases deserving of this price point:

There are a few things that make the Advent special. Firstly, each case takes up to 8 hours to CNC machine from a solid block of aerospace grade titanium overseen only by our most trusted craftsmen. Secondly, it features a futuristic design where cutting ridges break the profile of the case, creating an angular design inspired by the aerodynamic shape of hypersonic planes. Thirdly, we have invented an innovative friction fit assembly that allows the phone case to be assembled just using friction between the Titanium Case and an inner TPU rubber housing without the need for any screws.

Left: Advent Gold. Right: Advent Aurora.

In case you were wondering what actually separates the $701 Titanium from the $1,306 Aurora, the Titanium has no coating, the Stealth has a black physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating, the Gold has a gold PVD coating, and the Aurora is individually hand-torched. Engraving is $36-37 extra, which seems like a bargain relative to the rest of the case.

The Advent cases are up for pre-order now, with delivery slated for mid-June. You can check out GRAY's site here.