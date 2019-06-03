If you're curious about getting an Android phone that's arguably more screen than anything else, Sony's latest Xperia devices might have something to offer you with its 21:9 CinemaWide displays. And if you've been waiting for a reason to make the jump, you now have a little monetary incentive: the Xperia 10 Plus is $50 off at participating retailers right now.

The Xperia 10 Plus posts up modest internal specifications — we're talking about a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (with room for a microSD card), a dual rear camera system with 12MP and 8MP sensors, and a 3,000mAh battery — in return for a massive 6.5-inch LCD at 2520x1080 resolution. Anamorphic cinema geeks may appreciate this field of view. It's also unlocked for use on GSM networks in the United States and Verizon, too. If you're wondering how this thing drives, take a look at our Xperia 10 review and just scale it up by a couple of pegs.

Many U.S. tech retailers placed the phone on sale in mid-March at $430. There have been a few minor discounts since then, but today, we've got a wide $50 discount available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Fry's Electronics as well as other stores, taking it down to the $380 mark.

Given the nature of the sale, we would expect it to last a few days. That said, the deal is here now and once it's gone, it's gone.