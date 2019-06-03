It's the first Monday of a new month, and that means Google's Pixels are getting their regular security patches. Downloads for both full factory images and sideloadable OTAs are up and available while we wait for the update to roll out via the more traditional means — which usually takes at least an hour or two. Pixel functional patches for this month's update include a few fixes, as well as improved hotword detection for the "Ok Google" command. The Pixel 3a also joins its forebears in picking up its first ever monthly security updates.
Pixel functional patches in this month's update.
In addition to the Pixel-specific patches, which include fixes for a Netflix-related freeze and a camera crash while recording video on the Pixel 3 series, improvements to the Assistant's hotword detection on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series are also included. The general security bulletin also indicates there are plenty of "high" and "critical" severity patches to Android in general in this month's updates, so be sure to pull it down once it's available.
Curiously, we have another carrier split for images this month, with Verizon-specific Pixel 3 and 3 XL images landing (PQ3A.190605.004.A1) in addition to the generic June builds shared with the Pixel 2 and 2016 Pixel series (PQ3A.190605.003). Be sure to pull down the right image if you decide to install these early and you're on Verizon. The new Pixel 3a and 3a XL also get a unique build (PQ3B.190605.00), which constitutes their first ever monthly security update.
Those feeling especially adventurous (or especially paranoid about security) can sideload the OTAs themselves at the links below, or flash full factory images if they have an unlocked bootloader. We'll let you know when the update starts to roll out.
