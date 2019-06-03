OnePlus, shortly after pushing an Open Beta which brought Zen Mode and Screen Recorder, announced a new OxygenOS update for the 6 and 6T, versions 9.0.6 and 9.0.14, respectively. It's a bit smaller, focusing mostly on bug fixes, but it has the May security patch.
Here's the changelog:
- System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2019.5
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Bluetooth
- Support for Quick Pairing of Bullets Wireless 2 added
- Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth
- Launcher
- Improved confirm password UI for hidden space
- Camera (OnePlus 6T）
- Optimized photo quality from the front camera
- Bug fix
- Fixed issue with ringtone for SMS
- Fixed issue with speed dial getting cleared
- Fixed issue loading credentials required WiFi requiring Login
Other than last month's security patch, the two big highlights are the improvements to the 6T's front camera quality and the support for Bullets Wireless 2 quick pairing. Besides those, it's a fairly standard OxygenOS update. Hopefully the next one brings Zen Mode and Screen Recorder to all of you stable branch users.
The update is rolling out now, so be checking for that notification. And if you want to join the Open Beta program, it's an easy process. All you need do is download the latest beta and do a local upgrade in the settings.
- Source:
- OnePlus
Comments